Liverpool and Wolverhampton will clash off at Anfield in the final 38st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Liverpool and Wolverhampton will face each other at Anfield in Liverpool in the final 38st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League title-decisive soccer match in the US. You can watch it on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 16th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 12 games so far; Wolverhampton Wanderers have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 4, 2021, when the Reds snatched a 1-0 win away, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 38 game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton will be played on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Liverpool and Wolverhampton on the 38st round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.