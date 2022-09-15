Lyon and PSG will clash off at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Lyon to face Olympique Lyonnais at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Lyon have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Lyon vs PSG: Date

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 8 game between Lyon and PSG will be played on Saturday, September 18, 2022, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

Lyon vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Lyon vs PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23

The French league match to be played between Lyon and PSG in the eighth round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options for the US include beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.