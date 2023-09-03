Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Ligue 1 in your country

Lyon and PSG meet in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu. The visitors want to return to the top spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Lyon still don’t know what it’s like to win a game in the current season, they started the new season with two losses and the most recent game was a draw against Nice 0-0.

PSG are enjoying a good streak, two draws against Lorient 0-0 and against Toulouse 1-1, and a recent win at home against Lens by 3-1.

Lyon vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Lyon and PSG play for the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 3 at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM September 4

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM September 4

Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 4

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 4

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 4

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM September 4

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Austria: DAZN2, DAZN

Belgium: DAZN, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Fubo Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: Sports18 HD

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Plus

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico, ESPN Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS