Lyon and PSG meet in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu. The visitors want to return to the top spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Lyon still don’t know what it’s like to win a game in the current season, they started the new season with two losses and the most recent game was a draw against Nice 0-0.
PSG are enjoying a good streak, two draws against Lorient 0-0 and against Toulouse 1-1, and a recent win at home against Lens by 3-1.
Lyon vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Lyon and PSG play for the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 3 at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM September 4
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM September 4
Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 4
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 4
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 4
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM September 4
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Austria: DAZN2, DAZN
Belgium: DAZN, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Fubo Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 4
India: Sports18 HD
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: 5Plus
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico, ESPN Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia, K-SPORT 1
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS