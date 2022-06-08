Macedonia will welcome Georgia at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Macedonia are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won one time, while Georgia are yet to celebrate a victory so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2020, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Macedonians in the Final of the 2020 Euro Qualifiers Playoff at the Boris Paichadze in Tbilisi, Georgia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Macedonia vs Georgia: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Macedonia: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Macedonia vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Macedonia: Arena Sport 2, Sportklub 9
Georgia: Antena 1, Prima TV
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: Premier Player HD, BoxNation
US: FuboTV, VIX
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football
How to watch Macedonia vs Georgia anywhere
If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Macedonia and Georgia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.