Macedonia and Georgia will face each other on Thursday at National Arena Todor Proeski on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Macedonia vs Georgia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Macedonia will welcome Georgia at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Macedonia are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won one time, while Georgia are yet to celebrate a victory so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2020, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Macedonians in the Final of the 2020 Euro Qualifiers Playoff at the Boris Paichadze in Tbilisi, Georgia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Macedonia vs Georgia: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Macedonia: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Macedonia vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Macedonia: Arena Sport 2, Sportklub 9

Georgia: Antena 1, Prima TV

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: Premier Player HD, BoxNation

US: FuboTV, VIX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football

How to watch Macedonia vs Georgia anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Macedonia and Georgia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.