Mallorca and Real Madrid will clash off at Mallorca Estadi in the 28th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 28 of La Liga 2021-22

Mallorca will come up against Real Madrid at the Mallorca Estadi in Palma de Mallorca on the Matchday 28 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their jubilee 60th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 38 occasions so far; RCD Mallorca have grabbed a triumph precisely 10 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 22, 2021, when the Whites cruised past the Pirates with a 6-1 win at home at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 28 game between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mallorca Estadi in Palma de Mallorca.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Mallorca and Real Madrid on the 28th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.