Manchester City and Liverpool will clash off today at Etihad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this decisive derby game free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City and Liverpool will go tete-a-tete at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season today, April 10, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this English Premier League soccer derby match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 170th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as much as 79 occasions so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and a great number of 43 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 3, 2021, when the Citizens salvaged a late 2-2 thriller draw away at the Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Time of the game

Argentina: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Brazil: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM United States: 11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT)

11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT) Canada: 8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT)

8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT) Mexico: 10:30 AM

10:30 AM UK: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Germany: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM France: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Portugal: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Italy: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Spain: 5:30 PM

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online