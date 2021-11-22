Manchester City will host Paris Saint Germain for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22. Both teams are looking for a place in the next round. Here, check out the possible lineups for this match.

Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain will face each other for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage in a crucial match for both of them: whoever wins this match will secure their qualification. City are atop of the group with 9 points, only one unit more than the Parisians. If you are in the United States, you can watch this match on FuboTV.

The hosts have three wins and only one loss so far, precisely their 2-0 defeat in Paris. But Pep Guardiola’s team wasn’t that far to put the Parisians in trouble and now at home, they want to win to test their strength and, also, of course secure their place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain have two wins and two draws, after their 2-2 tie with Leipzig last time out. While they remain unbeaten, PSG haven’t been so convincing in the tournament so far. A win against City is not only needed to qualify, but also to quiet critics.

Manchester City’s possible lineup

For this match, Pep Guardiola won’t have Kevin De Bruyne due to an illness and Ferran Torres, who has a foot injury. While Jack Grealish is still in doubt after missing their last Premier League match against Everton.

With that in mind, this could be Manchester City’s possible lineup against Paris Saint Germain: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Paris Saint Germain’s possible lineup

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino has three injured players: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh) and Ramos (calf). Also, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been suffering from a gastroenteritis, and Kimpembe, with a hamstring discomfort, are in doubt.

So, this could be Paris Saint Germain lineup against Manchester City: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.