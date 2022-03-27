Being a professional soccer player brings huge popularity, money, but also risks. The players are increasingly the target of robbers in England and the latest victim was Tahith Chong, the young Manchester United player who is currently on loan at Birmingham.

Manchester United right-winger Tahith Chong is the latest soccer player who had an unpleasant experience with burglars in England after unidentified armed men held a knife against his throat in his home.

Chong, who is currently on loan at second division Birmingham, was at his home in Sail, near Manchester, when a masked gang entered his home at 3:00 AM and took away his jewelry, money, and other valuables.

The robbery that was reported by the English media actually happened in January when the football player was in Manchester where he was recovering from his injury.

Tahith Chong is the fifth player robbed in Manchester

According to the English publication The Sun, three burglars with ski masks broke into the 22-year-old's house and held him with a knife under his throat while insulting him at the expense of the poor security of the house.

It is said that the thieves had been well informed about the young Dutch winger's financial situation, and allegedly followed him prior to the attack. Worryingly, this is the fifth such incident to happen to Manchester United and Manchester City players since December.

This month, Paul Pogba announced that burglars had entered his home while his children were sleeping and he was featuring for the Red Devils against Atletico Madrid. His teammate Victor Lindelof was also burglarized at his home, as were Jesse Lingard and City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo.