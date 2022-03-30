Manchester United and Leicester will clash off at Old Trafford in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 30 of Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United and Leicester will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. You can watch it on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2021, when the Foxes snatched a thrilling 4-2 win at home, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 31 game between Manchester United and Leicester will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Leicester in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Leicester on the 31st round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.