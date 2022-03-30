The Premier League continues with a big match between Manchester United and Leicester City on Saturday. BetMGM is offering their customers some interesting betting options for this match.

The Premier League is back after the FIFA window and Manchester United will look to continue to climb the standings in search of UEFA Champions League positions. The Red Devils come into the match 1-1-1 in their last three matches.

Leicester City on the other hand have won 3 of their last 5 and have an inconsistent record of 10-11-6 for the year. A huge distance from European cup spots the Foxes will look to play spoilers for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Manchester United - Leicester City outright

Manchester United are the favorites at 1.51 but Leicester City don’t have the pressure ManU is facing and could be a risky but smart bet at 5.75. Look for the Foxes to play compact and Manchester United try to find the result and that could lead to some quick counters.

Manchester United - Leicester City Double Chance

Think Leicester City might win but have a gut instinct this match will end in a draw you can bet both options and get a payout of 2.50. BetMGM offers the bettor a chance of two options for one bet.

Manchester United - Leicester City Parlays

A simple parlay for this match would be total corners over 10.5 and total goals over 0.5 at 2.75. A more complex one would be to rely on the goal scorers and see Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamie Vardy (who has a knee injury) score anytime during the match at 4.50. BetMGM also allows the user to build their own parlay option.

