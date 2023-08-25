Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will receive Nottingham Forest this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The commencement of the Premier League season has not been ideal for Manchester United. While they secured a convincing victory of 10 against Wolverhampton in their opening match, they suffered a decisive defeat against Tottenham in their subsequent encounter. This defeat has cast doubts on the team’s overall performance.

Consequently, the team is determined to secure a triumph that will enable them to move beyond this setback. Their upcoming opponents are Nottingham Forest, a team that initiated their campaign with a loss against Arsenal, followed by a recovery with a victory against Sheffield United. Presently, they aspire to continue accumulating points with the ambition of contending for objectives beyond mere preservation in their current league category.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 27)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (August 27)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 5 NZ

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sports Mix

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.