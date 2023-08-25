Manchester United will receive Nottingham Forest this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The commencement of the Premier League season has not been ideal for Manchester United. While they secured a convincing victory of 10 against Wolverhampton in their opening match, they suffered a decisive defeat against Tottenham in their subsequent encounter. This defeat has cast doubts on the team’s overall performance.
Consequently, the team is determined to secure a triumph that will enable them to move beyond this setback. Their upcoming opponents are Nottingham Forest, a team that initiated their campaign with a loss against Arsenal, followed by a recovery with a victory against Sheffield United. Presently, they aspire to continue accumulating points with the ambition of contending for objectives beyond mere preservation in their current league category.
