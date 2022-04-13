Manchester United and Norwich will clash off at Old Trafford in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United and Norwich will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 20th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 15 games so far; Norwich City have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 11, 2021, when the Red Devils snatched a 1-0 win away, at the Carrow Road in Norwich. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Norwich: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 33 game between Manchester United and Norwich will be played on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Norwich: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Norwich in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Norwich on the 33rd round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Deportes En Vivo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.