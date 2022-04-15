Manchester United and Norwich will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United vs Norwich: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester United will welcome Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET), in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their 20th EPL get-together. In head-to-head matches between Manchester United and Norwich City, United have a 15-game winning streak, while the Yellows has a three-game winning streak and one draw so far.

It was December 11, 2021, when the Red Devils beat the Canaries 1-0 away from home at Carrow Road. The second time they meet in the 2021/2022 season of the Premier League promises to be even more thrilling.

Manchester United vs Norwich: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Fubo TV (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Manchester United vs Norwich: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Manchester United vs Norwich: Storylines

Manchester United have recently been in a bad form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph only once, draw twice, and suffer two losses (DLWDL). Meanwhile, Norwich have a slightly worse record of three losses in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed to win and draw once (LLLDW).

The Red Devils currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League with 51 points in 31 matches so far. On the other hand, the Canaries are placed 13 positions below them, at the bottom of the Premier League table with 21 points won in 31 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 3, 1906, and it ended in a thrilling 3-0 win for United in the FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 32.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Norwich in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 32 game between Manchester United and Norwich, to be played today at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options are UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Deportes En Vivo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Manchester United vs Norwich: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester United. PointsBet see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -455 odds to grab a win in Matchday 32. The away side Norwich have a whopping +1100 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +500 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Premier League at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Manchester United -455 Tie +500 Norwich +1100

* Odds via PointsBet