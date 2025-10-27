Messi names Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, LeBron, and Curry among athletes he admires

Iron sharpens iron. In sports, that saying is true, as well. Lionel Messi made that clear as he named some of the generational athletes that inspire him, as he handed his flowers to LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

During a recent interview with NBC News, Messi was asked about fellow sports athletes he looks up to, and the Inter Miami star didn’t want to leave anyone out of his list.

“I admire tennis players like Federer, Rafa, and Djokovic,” Messi told NBC News’ Tom Llamas. “I think the three of them made competition much bigger than it used to be. Competing for so long to be the best and being so close to each other made everything much more incredible.

“I’m surely forgetting many athletes, but to highlight a few, I’d stick with them. From basketball, LeBron and Steph Curry, they’re players I’ve admired a lot and I think they’ve read the game deeply and each of them elevates their sport in their own way.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

No one like Diego

Speaking of idols and national heroes, Messi reflected on the impact of Diego Armando Maradona, drawing a comparison to Michael Jordan. Although Messi was only a child during Maradona’s final playing years, he acknowledged the greatness of the one player fans in Argentina still debate whether he has surpassed.

“For us [Argentinians], Maradona was the greatest idol and a source of admiration for everything he represented. Even though I was little and didn’t see much of him play live, Diego transcended everything. Speaking of another sport, I think it was the same with [Michael] Jordan.“

Sealing the deal

With a 3-1 win over Nashville SC in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round, Messi and Inter Miami are one win away from clinching their ticket to the Second Round. Up next, Messi and the Herons must travel to Music City, where the fanbase at GEODIS Park will hope to force a third, winner-takes-all game back in Fort Lauderdale.