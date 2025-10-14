Mexico vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13

Mexico will look to bounce back from their previous friendly defeat as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup, where they will serve as one of the tournament hosts. Today, they face Ecuador, a side considered one of the potential dark horses heading into the competition.

Mexico exposed some defensive weaknesses in their last match, allowing the Colombian side to score four times. Aguirre’s squad tried to respond, creating a few chances, but their attack lacked sharpness and they ultimately finished scoreless, making the defeat even more lopsided.

Ecuador arrive in strong form after closing their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign on a high note, securing second place with 29 points by defeating reigning world champions Argentina. Their dominant qualifying run established them as one of South America’s most consistent teams. They also drew with the United States in a recent friendly, showing balance and resilience ahead of this clash.

Historically, Mexico have the upper hand in this matchup, winning 14 of the 24 meetings between the two nations, while Ecuador have claimed four victories and there have been six draws. However, in their last five encounters, the Mexican side have only managed one win, with Ecuador taking two and the remaining two ending goalless.

Mexico expected lineup vs Ecuador

For this match, head coach Javier Aguirre confirmed he will make significant changes following the 4–0 loss to Colombia on October 10. “I’m going to make seven or eight changes,” Aguirre stated. “Players must understand that if they don’t execute what’s asked of them, they won’t have a place here.”

Aguirre’s expected starting XI: Luis Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erick Lira, Marcel Ruiz; Diego Lainez, Orbelin Pineda, Alexis Vega; Santiago Gimenez.

Ecuador expected lineup vs Mexico

Head coach Sebastian Beccacece said the team are increasingly adapting to his tactical system. He confirmed that Kendry Paez, Nilson Angulo, and Pervis Estupinan — all of whom picked up knocks against the United States — are fit and available. However, Ecuador will be without key players Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie, as Caicedo is recovering from a minor issue suffered with Chelsea, and Hincapie remains sidelined with an injury.

Ecuador’s expected lineup: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan (or Yaimar Medina); Alan Franco, Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite, Kendry Paez; John Yeboah, Enner Valencia.

