Mexico and Ecuador meet in an 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to win against a South American team after recently losing to one. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Mexico are qualified to play in Qatar 2022 but until now there are a lot of doubts about the offensive power of the Mexicans. They lost a game against Uruguay that was highly criticized by the media in the country.

Ecuador won the first of four International Friendly games, that game was against Nigeria on the road, they had to work hard to win. After this game against Mexico the team plays against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexico vs Ecuador: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Mexico vs Ecuador: Storylines

Mexico allowed three goals to Uruguay in what was 'El Tri' first loss in 2022, before that loss they won five games and drew four games. The most recent victory for Mexico was against Nigeria 2-1. They also won against Nigeria in 2021 but 4-1.

Ecuador won a game in November 16, 2021, that victory was against Chile 2-0 as part of the South American Qualifiers. Another recent victory against Nigeria 1-0 as part of a small winning streak with a 1-1 draw against Argentina on March 29, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Ecuador in the U.S.

This 2022 International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.

Mexico vs Ecuador: Predictions And Odds

Mexico are narrow favorites with 2.55 odds that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors won a recent game and the home team usually struggles against south american squads. Ecuador are underdogs at 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 2.55 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Friendly game is: over 2.5.

BetMGM Mexico 2.55 Draw / Totals 3.00 / 2.5 Ecuador 2.85

* Odds via BetMGM