Before the final trip to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mexico will play against Sweden, one of the powerful teams that didn't qualified for this year's world tournament, in a friendly matchup in Spain. Mexico will try to use this game as a confidence booster for their opening game in the World Cup. Here you can find out all the detailed information for this matchup, including how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, to watch it tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial), while in Canada tune in to DAZN

Mexico finally has revealed his final 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup. However, it didn't take anyone by surprise thanks to rumors and leaked information about which players were left out for a possible debut in a World Cup. In fact, two of the most talented players such as Santiago Gimenez and Diego Lainez won't play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico will be part of Group C, with Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia. Their debut game will be against the Polish team on Tuesday, November 22. Its almost a week from this friendly game. It could be enough time for Mexico's coach Gerardo Martino to handle the little details in his system.

Mexico vs Sweden: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Mexico vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Mexico vs Sweden: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Mexico will play against Sweden for the eleventh time in football history. In fact, Mexico have won just twice against the European national team, while the Swedish side has picked up the win in five games overall. Also, there were two draws. However, the last matchup between these two times is one the most remembered clashes, especially for the Mexican fans.

Mexico's national team came off a huge win over Germany in the first match of the 2018 World Cup. It was a confidence booster for the CONCACAF side, but it wasn't enough, as the UEFA team shocked them with a 3-0 win. This matchup prevented Mexico to take a huge lead in that group.

How to watch or live stream free Mexico vs Sweden in the US and Canada

This friendly matchup between Mexico and Sweden will be played on Wednesday, November 16 at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain. It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on UniMás, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW in the US. For Canada, tune in to DAZN. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Mexico vs Sweden: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022 International Friendly matchup between Mexico and Sweden's national teams. In fact, because the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is really close to start, the oddsmakers haven't figured out yet Mexico's starting lineup for this game to determine the odds for this clash.



