Mexico and Sweden will face against each other in what will be a friendly preparation for the World Cup. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Only one week remains until the start of Qatar 2022. With official competition in most countries only ending last weekend, there has been very little window left for teams to play plenty of international friendlies to prepare for. That is why this week there will be several.

Mexico has been one of the few teams that have been able to have more than one friendly. Now they have the chance to prepare with a team that was very close to qualifying for the World Cup, so they are a tough rival. Sweden want to start preparing in the best way for what the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be.

Mexico's probable lineup

Guillermo Ochoa would return to goal. The defense would be the same as against Iraq. But there would be several changes in the midfield and in the attack. One of those who would enter will be Lozano, who has already finished the competition with his team, Napoli, and joined the rest of the squad.

Mexico's possible lineup: Ochoa; Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Sweden's probable lineup

In Sweden's starting eleven there were new call-ups from Matchdays five to six in the Nations League: Joel Andersson, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom and Robin Quaison replaced Daniel Sundgren, Jens CFIT, Mattias Svanberg and Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedes are looking for replacements that will allow them to return to the World Cups.

Sweden's possible lineup: Olsen; Andersson, Hien, Lindelof, Kurtulus; Claesson, Karlstrom, Forsberg, Elanga; Gyokeres, Ishak

