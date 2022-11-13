Mexico will face Sweden in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Mexico vs Sweden: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International Friendly match

Mexico will play against Sweden in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is less and less time left for the start of the World Cup, and the teams want to arrive in the best way for what is undoubtedly the most demanding tournament in the world of soccer. Mexico share Group C with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Argentina. It won't be easy, but they are confident they can put on a good performance.

And for this, there is nothing better than arriving with a well-formed team and with rhythm, for which a game against a strong European team like Sweden is very good. The Swedes came very close to qualifying for Qatar 2022. They lost the playoff to Poland. That's why they want to prepare to do better in the next qualifiers.

Mexico vs Sweden: Date

This international friendly match between Mexico and Sweden at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain will be played this Wednesday, November 16 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Sweden

Mexico and Sweden will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN in Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UniMás, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW.

