Milan and Monza will clash off on Saturday at San Siro in the 11th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Monza: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will host Monza at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their first Serie A and fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning in all games so far; AC Monza have celebrated not celebrated a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 5, 2020, when the game ended in a 4-1 Milan win in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Monza: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Milan vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+