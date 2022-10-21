Milan will host Monza at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their first Serie A and fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning in all games so far; AC Monza have celebrated not celebrated a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 5, 2020, when the game ended in a 4-1 Milan win in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Monza: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Milan vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+