Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final.

Of course, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just a few weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, in a crucial moment moment toward the playoffs, Lionel Messi won’t be available for the game against Orlando City. These are the important reasons to explain the decision made by Gerardo Martino.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City?

Lionel Messi is not playing against Orlando City as a precautionary measure looking into the U.S. Open Cup final. Next Wednesday, Inter Miami wll try to hoist their second trophy of the season as they’ll face Houston Dynamo in the match for the title.

Coach Gerardo Martino confirmed Messi is having some problems with an old scar. Though there’s no injury, the big workload of the last few months was a key factor to give him some rest.

A few weeks ago, Lionel Messi played with Argentina’s national team in the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America. He scored a goal against Ecuador, but didn’t participate in the second match at Bolivia.

Though he wasn’t even available as a substitute, Messi traveled to La Paz to accompany his teammates. That triggered the alarm for Inter Miami and he was out of the game at Atlanta.

Then, during the last game against Toronto FC, Messi was substituted before halftime as he felt something was just wrong. That’s why, Inter Miami won’t take any chances.