Montenegro will welcome the Netherlands at the Podgorica Stadium in Podgorica on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group G Matchday 9 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as the Netherlands are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on their only previous occasion so far; Montenegro are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 4, 2021, and it ended in a 4-0 Netherlands win in their first meeting in Group G of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 202..

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Podgorica Stadium, Podgorica

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Storylines

Montenegro have been in disappointing form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have one win, two draws, and two losses (LWDLD). Meanwhile, the Netherlands have been impressive, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have one draw (WWWWD).

The Oranje currently sit on top of the Group G table with 19 points in eight games so far. On the other hand, the Brave Falcons are placed three positions below them, in fourth place in Group G with 11 points won after eight matches. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 9.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Montenegro vs Netherlands in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 9 game between Montenegro and Netherlands, to be played on Saturday, at the Podgorica Stadium in Podgorica, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Netherlands. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -410 odds. The home side Montenegro, meanwhile, have a whopping +950 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +490 payout.

FanDuel Montenegro +950 Tie +490 Netherlands -410

* Odds by FanDuel