Montenegro and Romania will face each other on Saturday at Stadion Pod Goricom on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Montenegro will clash against Romania at the Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group 3 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Romania are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won two times, while Montenegro have celebrated one victory so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 20, 2018, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Romanians in a 2018/19 Nations League match at the Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica, Montenegro. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Montenegro vs Romania: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Montenegro: 8:45 PM

Romania: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Montenegro vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Montenegro: Arena Sport 2, Sportklub 9

Romania: Antena 1, Prima TV

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: Premier Player HD, BoxNation

US: FuboTV, VIX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football

How to watch Montenegro vs Romania anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Montenegro and Romania but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.