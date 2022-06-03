Montenegro will clash against Romania at the Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group 3 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Romania are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won two times, while Montenegro have celebrated one victory so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 20, 2018, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Romanians in a 2018/19 Nations League match at the Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica, Montenegro. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Montenegro vs Romania: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Montenegro: 8:45 PM
Romania: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Montenegro vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Montenegro: Arena Sport 2, Sportklub 9
Romania: Antena 1, Prima TV
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: Premier Player HD, BoxNation
US: FuboTV, VIX
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football
How to watch Montenegro vs Romania anywhere
If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Montenegro and Romania but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.