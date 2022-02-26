Monterrey play Atletico de San Luis for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Atletico de San Luis in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on February 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM (ET). A home game to lift the spirits of the team after a loss. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Monterrey lost a recent game on the road against Puebla 1-0 in what was the end of the team's winning streak in the 2022 Clausura Tournament. It was a difficult defeat to assimilate after the team had drawn at home against Cruz Azul.

Atletico de San Luis are struggling to win games in the second phase of Liga MX, they have a negative record with one win and five losses. Bad start for Atletico de San Luis after they had a good performance in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 6:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:06 PM

CT: 5:06 PM

MT: 4:06 PM

PT: 3:06 PM

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis: Storylines

Monterrey opened their debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a draw against Queretaro in what was the first game of a good streak of two draws and a victory against Necaxa 4-0 on the road. The team is, for now, in a good position in the tournament to continue climbing spots on the table. But losses are costly in Liga MX, in the first phase of the tournament they barely made it to reclassification after a series of losses affected Monterrey's direct qualification to last year's playoffs.

Atletico de San Luis played well during the first phase of the tournament, they closed the 2021 Apertura Tournament with a winning record but unfortunately the team did not win the reclassification game against Santos and therefore Atletico de San Luis did not play in the playoffs. The two most recent games in the 2022 Clausura Tournament were losses against Toluca 0-1 at home and Tigres UANL 1-2 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+.

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites with 1.54 odds that will pay $154 bucks with $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better form than the visitors and their offense is stronger. Atletico de San Luis are underdogs with 6.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals is 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 1.54.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.55 Draw / Totals 3.90 / 2.5 Atletico de San Luis 6.00

* Odds via BetMGM.