Monterrey and Cruz Azul will clash in one of the best games in Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Read here to check out when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Liga MX Apertura 2022

Cruz Azul will visit Monterrey for Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch. The highly anticipated matchup between La Maquina and Rayados will be available to see on fuboTV (Free Trail) for the US.

Monterrey is one of the biggest candidates to win the title in the Mexican League. Victor Manuel Vucetich, a legendary manager for the club, has done, yet again, an extrordinary job with the team. During almost every week of Apertura 2022, Rayados have been in the top place of the table and the final stretch is crucial to guarantee themselves home-field advantage in the Liguilla.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul's tournament has been a rollercoaster. A few weeks ago, the team suffered a brutal humiliation by losing 7-0 against archirival Club America, but, with the arrival of new manager Raul Gutierrez, 4 points in 2 games have the team still in contention.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Date

Monterrey will host Cruz Azul on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at BBVA Stadium, home of the Rayados.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the US

Monterrey against Cruz Azul, one of the top matches in Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.