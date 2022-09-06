Monterrey play Cruz Azul today for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA today, September 6 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to recover the first spot of the standings, but they are in a safe place to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey are the second best team in the standings, although they were the leader for a while but after multiple losses the team lost the first spot to Club America. For now Monterrey has a record of 7-4-2.

Cruz Azul are stuck in the 15th spot of the standings but the good news is that the last two weeks have been good for them with a record one win and a recent draw against FC Juarez.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 6 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Monterrey have 25 points in the second spot, the same amount of points as Club America, but what separates both teams is the goal difference since America has +15 and Monterrey +12. Monterrey is likely to steal the first spot with a win, but America are also favorites to win their game on Tuesday.

Cruz Azul cannot do much to reach the playoffs, the 15th spot of the standings puts them in a weak position to climb spots. For now the team has a negative record with 3-3-6 overall. The most recent game for Cruz Azul was a draw against FC Juarez 2-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are home favorites with 1.58 odds that will pay $158 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record and the visitors are struggling. Cruz Azul are underdogs with 5.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX is: Monterrey 1.58.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.58 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 5.50

