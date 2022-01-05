Monterrey will face Queretaro today at Estadio BBVA in a match for Round 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 1 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Monterrey will come against Queretaro at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, in the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 1 game in the US.

This will be their 36th overall meeting. Expectedly, Monterrey are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Queretaro have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when The White Roosters grabbed a tight 1-0 win at home, at the Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 1 game between Monterrey and Queretaro will be played on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

Monterrey vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Monterrey and Queretaro on the first matchday of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.