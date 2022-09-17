Juventus will visit Monza in a game valid for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN in Germany and Italy.
Juventus have not had the best start to the season. Although in their first games of Serie A they obtained some good results, suggesting that the poor performances of 2021/2022 would begin to be a thing of the past, in the last few games the poor performances began to return, both in Series A and at UCL.
They now have the chance to return to victory after what was a painful 2-1 loss at home against Benfica. Their rivals will be one of the weakest teams in this Serie A. Monza have only been able to get 1 point out of a possible 18, and without a doubt they are the main candidates to be relegated if they don't start to improve their performances.
Monza vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Monza will play against Juventus for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, September 18 at the Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy.
Monza vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
