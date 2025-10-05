Trending topics:
Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face AC Milan in Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAlexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan

Juventus will face off against AC Milan in Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Juventus vs AC Milan online in the US on DAZN]

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups in Italian soccer features two heavyweights colliding in the latest Derby dei Campioni. AC Milan enter on a roll after shaking off an opening loss with four straight victories, including an impressive win over Napoli last time out.

Juventus, sitting just a point behind the leaders with 11, are eager to snap a two-match draw streak and make a statement of their own in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown between two title contenders.

When will the Juventus vs AC Milan match be played?

Juventus will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, October 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Juventus vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Juventus and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+ and DAZN

