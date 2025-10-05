Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face off against AC Milan in Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Juventus vs AC Milan online in the US on DAZN]

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups in Italian soccer features two heavyweights colliding in the latest Derby dei Campioni. AC Milan enter on a roll after shaking off an opening loss with four straight victories, including an impressive win over Napoli last time out.

Juventus, sitting just a point behind the leaders with 11, are eager to snap a two-match draw streak and make a statement of their own in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown between two title contenders.

When will the Juventus vs AC Milan match be played?

Juventus will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, October 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Juventus vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Juventus and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+ and DAZN.