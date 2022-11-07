Napoli will receive Empoli for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Germany, Japan or Italy.
Napoli have 9 consecutive victories in this Serie A. Since Matchday 4 in which they drew 1-1 with Lecce, “Gli Azzurri” have only obtained victories. That has led them to be leaders with a difference of 5 points over their immediate pursuers, AC Milan. Of course, they want to continue this streak and take the number of consecutive wins to 10.
Empoli, for the moment, are far from the qualification zone for the international cups, but they are also 8 points above Cremonese, the last ones who are entering the relegation zone. In other words, at the moment they are not fighting for anything, but the season is long, and depending on their performance they will be closer to the top or bottom of the standings.
Napoli vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time
Napoli will play against Empoli for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, November 8 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (November 9)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 9)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (November 9)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 9)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 9)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 9)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 9)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: Sports18, Voot Select
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Sports Channels, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
USA: Paramount+ (free trial)