Nashville SC play against Portland Timbers today at Geodis Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 18. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nashville SC are ready to face Portland Timbers, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 18 game will take place at Geodis Park on July 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM (ET). The visitors are fighting to climb more spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Nashville are in a good position in the Western Conference with a record of 7-5-5, 26 points at 6th spot. The team has a good record in the last five games with two wins, one draw and one loss.

Portland Timbers have a negative record of 5-7-6 and 22 points in the 9th spot of the standings but the good news is that the team has a three-week current winning streak that includes a draw against LA Galaxy.

Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

Nashville SC have only two losses in the last nine weeks, they are in good form, plus the most recent game was a win for them against D.C. United 3-1 on the road. This game against the Portland Timbers will be their first home game in July, Nashville's home record is positive at 2-3-1.

Portland Timbers are enjoying a winning streak of three consecutive weeks composed of two victories, one against Colorado Rapids 3-0 and another against Houston Dynamo 2-1, both wins at home, the third game of the winning streak was against LA Galaxy 1-1 .

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Fox 12 Plus, my30 WUXP, nashvillesc.com, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers: Predictions And Odds

Nashville SC are favorites with 1.62 odds that will pay $162 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record at home but the visitors are on a hot streak. Portland Timbers are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Nashville SC 1.62.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Nashville SC 1.62 Draw 3.80 / 2.5 Portland Timbers 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM.