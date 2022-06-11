Nashville SC play against San Jose Earthquakes today at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 15. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nashville SC are ready to face San Jose Earthquakes, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 15 game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville today, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to add more wins to their current winning streak. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Nashville SC have a positive record of 6-4-4 in the 6th spot of the standings, so far the team is in good form to win more games. Before the International Break, Nashville won two games and drew one against Atlanta United to signal a good streak.

San Jose Earthquakes have not had the same luck as Nashville as they are in the 13th spot of the standings with a negative record. San Jose's last game in May was a 3-2 loss against the Los Angeles FC on the road.

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Stadium, Nashville.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

Nashville hasn't lost a game since May 14, on that occasion they lost to the Houston Dynamo 0-2 on the road. That was the second straight loss for Nashville on the road, but the team ended that bad streak with a win against the Colorado Rapids on May 28 in an easy 3-1 away from home victory.

San Jose Earthquakes are sunk in the standings, but they played good for most of May with two losses against NYCFC and Los Angeles FC, two wins against Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers and a couple of draws. San Jose are scoring an average of 1.79 goals per game but the team's defensive play is weak allowing 2.29 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Nashville SC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions And Odds

Nashville are favorites with 1.61 odds that will pay $161 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record and a current winning streak. San Jose Earthquakes are underdogs at 5.00. The draw is offered at 3.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5 goals.

BetMGM Nashville SC 1.61 Draw 3.90 / 2.5 San Jose Earthquakes 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM.