Necaxa and Monterrey clash off on Friday at the Estadio Victoria for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Necaxa and Monterrey will face each other at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 34th overall meeting. Expectedly, Monterrey are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Necaxa have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and a great number of even 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2021, when The Electricians snatched a late 1-0 victory away at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Storylines

Necaxa have gone off to a disappointing start of the new Liga MX Clausura. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Juarez in the opening round. Meanwhile, Monterrey opened the season with a tie, having drawn 0-0 with Queretaro.

The White and Blues currently sit in 14th place in Liga MX with no points in after match so far. On the other hand, the Striped-Ones are placed three positions above them, in 11th place on the Liga MX table with one point won in one game in the 2022 Clausura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 3, 2001, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Necaxa vs Monterrey in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 2 game between Necaxa and Monterrey, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA.

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Monterrey. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to grab their first this season and they have given them +130 odds. The home side Necaxa, have +200 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Necaxa +200 Tie +220 Monterrey +130

* Odds via FanDuel