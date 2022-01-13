Queretaro and Pumas UNAM clash off on Friday at the Estadio Corregidora for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will face each other at the Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 33rd overall meeting. Interestingly, Queretaro are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 11 occasions so far; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and a great number of even 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 14, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Corregidora, Santiago de Queretaro

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Queretaro have gone off to a neutral start of the new Liga MX Clausura. They managed to draw 0-0 against Monterrey in the opening round. Meanwhile, Pumas opened the season on a high, having triumphed 5-0 over Toluca.

The Aguascalientes-based side currently sit in 10th place in Liga MX with in one match so far. On the other hand, the Cougars are placed nine positions above them, on top of the Liga MX table with three points won in one game in the 2022 Clausura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 8, 2002, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the 2002 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 2 game between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of UNAM. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +160 odds. The home side Queretaro, have +210 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Queretaro +170 Tie +210 Pumas UNAM +160

* Odds via FanDuel