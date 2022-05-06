New York City FC face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Citi Field in a match for the Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City will face off at the Citi Field in New York, in the 10th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their sixth MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, New York City FC are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed three times; Sporting Kansas City have celebrated a win on two occasions, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on July 26, 2019, when the Pigeons snatched a comfortable 3-1 win at home in New York in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Citi Field, New York

Location: Citi Field, New York

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

New York City FC have grabbed three victories in a row in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as two losses (LLWWW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Sporting Kansas City have not won a single game. In contrast to their opponents, they have suffered three defeats and drawn ttwice (LLLDD).

The Bronx Blues currently sit in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with 13 points in eight regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City are placed in 11th place on the Western Conference table with eight points won in 10 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 28, 2015, and it ended in a plain 1-0 triumph for the Wizards away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 10 game between New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City, to be played on Saturday, at the Citi Field in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are YES App, sportingkc.com, YES Network, ESPN+.

New York City FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the New York City FC. Caesars see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -230 odds. The away side Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, have +650 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a a +350 payout.

Caesars New York City FC -230 Tie +350 Sporting Kansas City +650

