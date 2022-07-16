The two teams of New York will face each other for the MLS Matchday 21. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

New York Red Bulls will play against the New Yok City FC this Sunday, July 17 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 21. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.

The two teams from New York City will face each other in what will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels in the Eastern Conference as both teams fight to stay in first place, which allows those who obtain it direct access to the MLS quarterfinals, without having to play the round of 16.

At the moment, Philadelphia with 36 points are the ones who would be keeping that position, but New York City FC with 35 points (and one game less) and the New York Red Bulls with 33 are close behind. That's why the duel between these two teams will be interesting: neither is served by a tie and whoever wins could even be in first place, depending on how Philadelphia does.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Live Stream: FuboTV

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the confrontations between the teams from New York there are some clear dominators and those are the Red Bulls, who have won more than half of the deputy games between them. In total there were 13 wins in 22 games, while New York City FC won 6 times, the remaining 3 games being draws.

The last time they faced against each other was on October 17, 2021 for MLS Matchday 7 of that year. On that occasion, it was a 1-0 victory for the New York Red Bulls with a goal from Cristian Casseres Jr.

How to watch or live stream New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC in the US

New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will play for the Matchday 21 of the MLS this Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: New York Red Bulls are the favorite with 2.35 odds, while New York City FC have 2.80. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM New York Red Bulls 2.35 Tie 3.40 New York City FC 2.80

*Odds via BetMGM