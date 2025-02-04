Neymar is ready to play for Santos: Coach reveals date for the Brazilian star’s debut with the team

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant stories in soccer this year has been the return of Neymar Jr. to Santos FC. After enduring a forgettable year and a half at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Ney reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the club and opted to return to his home team in an effort to rediscover his best form. Now, Santos head coach has confirmed the date when Neymar could take to the field.

“He will play on Wednesday,” Pedro Caixinha confirmed during a press conference earlier this week. “We all hope that he will join the group and undergo the necessary training process. It’s important for him to have this time to train and integrate with the team.”

Following Caixinha’s comments, Neymar completed his first training sessions with the squad. Based on images released from those sessions, it appears that the forward quickly adapted to his new teammates and is in good enough condition to be considered for an immediate return to action.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 32-year-old star is set to make his debut in his second stint with Santos this Wednesday, February 5, during Matchday 7 of the Campeonato Paulista against Botafogo de Ribeirao Preto, a team currently competing in Brazil’s second division.

Pedro Caixinha, head coach of Santos FC.

When was Neymar’s last official game?

Given the series of injuries that have plagued Neymar Jr. in recent years, his recent on-field appearances have been limited. The last time he played an official match was on November 4, 2024, during Al Hilal’s 3-0 victory over Esteghlal FC in the AFC Champions League Elite.

That match marked just Neymar’s second game since recovering from right knee surgery. However, his participation was brief, as a muscle injury forced him to be substituted after just 29 minutes on the field.

How are Santos performing in the Campeonato Paulista?

In Brazil, soccer is structured differently from most other countries. The primary league season typically starts in late March and runs through the end of the year. Prior to that, state championships take place across the country, with teams competing in regional tournaments.

Santos are currently participating in the Campeonato Paulista, alongside other Brazilian powerhouses such as Corinthians, Sao Paulo, and Palmeiras. In this edition of the competition, Neymar’s team holds the top spot in Group B, with 7 points from 6 matches. Their upcoming opponents, Botafogo de Ribeirao Preto, sit at the bottom of Group A with only 3 points.

