Neymar’s off the field antics have been tabloid material for some time now in Brazil. From a rumor affair with the Key and Keyt Alves twins to discussing rules of cheating with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

It was reported in Brazil that the couple has a “pact” where Neymar is allowed to sleep with other women under strict rules that any outside relationship ‘must be discreet’, Neymar ‘must wear a condom’, and that he can ‘not kiss them on the mouth’.

Neymar and Biancardi have been dating since 2021 and are expecting their first child. Neymar has a child from his previous relationship with Carolina Dantas.

Neymar’s apology post to Bruna Biancardi

“Bru

“I do this for the two of you and your family.

“Justify the unjustifiable. Didn’t need to. But I need you in OUR life.

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered from all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I by your side.

“I made a mistake.

“I was wrong with you.

“I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the field. But my mistakes in my personal life I resolve at home, in my privacy with my family and friends…

“All of this reached one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. Reached your family, who today is my family. It reached its intimacy in such a special moment that is motherhood.

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposition, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public.

“I can’t imagine myself without you.

“I don’t know if we’re going to work, but TODAY you’re the certainty that I want to try.

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will strengthen us.

“ALWAYS US

“I love you”