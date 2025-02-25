Neymar sends honest message about returning to the Brazilian National Team

After two years plagued by a series of unfortunate injuries that limited his playing time, Neymar Jr. appears to be gradually rediscovering his best physical and athletic form at Santos FC. In this context, the 33-year-old forward addressed speculation about a potential return to the Brazil National Team and outlined his current stance.

“I am living each game with intensity, evolving physically, and feeling more comfortable on the field,” Ney shared about his current state. “Of course, I can’t turn back time and be 19 years old, but I’m ready to compete at a high level,” he later acknowledged.

“It has always been a great pride to wear the national team shirt and give everything for Brazil. If a new opportunity arises, I’ll be very happy,” said the forward following Santos’ 3-0 victory over Associacao Atletica Internacional, in which he scored an Olympic goal and provided two assists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had taken a corner, and they (rival fans) provoked me. I asked them to chant more. Then I gave my first assist. The next corner, they were shouting at me again. So I thought, ‘Now I’m going to score.’ I hit a beautiful shot,” Neymar explained during the same interview, regarding the stunning goal he netted on Sunday.

Neymar of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Advertisement

Neymar’s progress at Santos

Just 20 days into his second stint at Santos FC, Neymar has already played nearly as many games as he did during his year and a half with Al Hilal. This not only reflects his improving physical health but also underscores his growing comfort back at his boyhood club, a stark contrast to his experience in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

see also Neymar scores Olympic goal for Santos: Have Messi or Ronaldo ever done it?

So far, the forward has featured in six matches, all in the Campeonato Paulista. Except for his debut match, where he entered after halftime, he has started in every game since, progressively increasing his minutes on the field.

Advertisement

In addition, he has already scored two goals and provided three assists, helping Santos advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. They will face Bragantino next Sunday, March 2, at Urbano Caldeira Stadium.

When will Brazil play again?

Neymar Jr.’s last appearance with the Brazil national team came on October 17, 2023, during a South American World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. It was in this match that he sustained the serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In less than a month, Brazil will play their first matches of 2025, also for the World Cup qualifiers, where Neymar could have the opportunity to return to the squad. On March 20, they will face Colombia, followed by a challenging match against Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

Given the rising level of Ney’s performances with Santos and Brazil’s struggles in the qualifiers (currently sitting in fifth place), it increasingly appears likely that head coach Dorival Junior could opt to call Neymar back into the fold to help the team improve its results.