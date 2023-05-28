Paris Saint-Germain‘s campaign has been a wild journey full of ups and downs. The French heavyweights had to work hard for their 11th consecutive Ligue 1 championship, as they haven’t looked persuasive during the season.

With the triumph, they surpassed Saint-Etienne as the most successful French club of all time. However, the campaign’s difficulty means that the typical sense of pleasure and pride will fall short of the heights the accomplishment deserves.

Off the field, the Parisians have also not had a very successful year. After sealing the championship with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg, they now face an uncertain summer with the likely exit of manager Christophe Galtier and the departure of many key players.

Why did Neymar miss PSG’s title celebration?

Even after Paris Saint-Germain won Ligue 1, the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes remains tense. Now injured and unable to play, Neymar is once again at the center of criticism.

Numerous French news sites have covered his latest antics. He was seen at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday when his team was on the road to Strasbourg for the game that would ultimately award them Ligue 1 winners.

Galtier cautioned against drawing hasty judgments, suggesting that although the 31-year-old forward had trouble getting around, he was present in the locker room for the most recent practice. However, concerns have been voiced in the French media about whether or not Neymar will remain with the club after this new issue.

Bild, a German daily, claims that Neymar was not only present in Monaco on Saturday to watch the Grand Prix live but also to attend a poker event. Apparently, the PSG star participated in a competition that took place at the harbor of Monaco and stayed at the table until approximately 2:00 AM.