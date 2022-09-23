Northern Ireland and Kosovo will face each other on Saturday at Windsor Park on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 2. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Northern Ireland and Kosovo will meet at Windsor Park in Belfast on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country.

This will only be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, Kosovo are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on their only occasion so far, with no matches ending in a draw. Northern Ireland are yet to celebrate a win to this day.

Their lone game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Dardanians at home in Kosovo in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: Kick-off Time

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

