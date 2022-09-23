Northern Ireland and Kosovo will meet at Windsor Park in Belfast on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will only be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, Kosovo are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on their only occasion so far, with no matches ending in a draw. Northern Ireland are yet to celebrate a win to this day.
Their lone game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Dardanians at home in Kosovo in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
France: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK (Northern Ireland): 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Kosovo: 9:45 PM
Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv No
UK (Northern Ireland): Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
Kosovo: Klan Kosova