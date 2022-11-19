Norway and Finland will clash on Sunday at the Ulleval Stadium in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Norway will welcome Finland at the Ulleval Stadium in Oslo in an International Friendly 2022 on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique international soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

This will be their 63rd overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Norway men’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far. Finland have won only nine times so far, and the remaining 14 matches ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on March 29, 2016, when the game ended in a 2-0 win for the Lions in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

Norway vs Finland: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Norway vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

Israel: 5Plus

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland

Japan: DAZN

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: TVNorge, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: DAZN

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: ESPN+