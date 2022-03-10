Norwich and Chelsea will clash off today at Carrow Road in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Norwich will welcome Chelsea at Carrow Road in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season today, March 10, 2022, at 2:30 PM (ET). The Blues will be looking for their third PL win in a row to cut the difference with leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are in Canada, on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 20th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Norwich have celebrated a victory just four times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on Saturday, October 23, 2021, when the Blues cruised past Norwich in a 7-0 victory at the Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Norwich vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Carrow Road, Norwich

Live Stream: Peacock in the US, DAZN in Canada

Norwich vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Norwich vs Chelsea: Storylines

Norwich have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have drawn only once while losing four games (DLLLL). Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in decent form recently, as they have won three times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to draw once and lose once (LDWWW).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 53 points in 26 matches so far. On the other hand, the Carries are placed way below them, at the bottom of the Premier League table with 19 points won in 27 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 9, 1972, when the game ended in a 3-1 win for Chelsea in the 1972/73 Division One season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Norwich vs Chelsea in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 game between Norwich and Chelsea, to be played today at the Carrow Road in Norwich, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Norwich vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Chelsea. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -400 odds to grab a win in Matchday 30. The home side Norwich have a whopping +1000 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +400 payout.

PointsBet Norwich +1000 Tie +400 Chelsea -400

