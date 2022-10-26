Olimpia take on Alajuelense at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés in Tegucigalpa for the 2022 CONCACAF League Final. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Olimpia and Alajuelense meet in the 2022 CONCACAF League Final. This game will take place at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés in Tegucigalpa. First leg of the Final and the home team is ready to win the first game. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Olimpia had a long way to go to reach the final, things got complicated for them during the semi-finals as they won that round against Motagua by 1-0 overall.

Alajuelense were one of the big favorites during the knockout stage and they showed big offensive power against Aguila and Alizna and during the semi-finals they won 5-2 overall against Real España.

Olimpia vs Alajuelense: Kick-Off Time

Olimpia and Alajuelense play for the 2022 CONCACAF League Final on Wednesday, October 26 at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés in Tegucigalpa.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Olimpia vs Alajuelense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN2, Star+, Fox Sports App

Ecuador: Star+

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial) TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA