Barcelona will visit Osasuna in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. You can see all the action of this game in Germany, Italy and Japan through DAZN.
After the great disappointment they received in the UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated in the group stage, Barcelona seek to recover and bet on new goals. One of them is La Liga, where they have gone quite well fighting for the top places with Real Madrid. Now they will look for a victory that allows them to continue at the top.
Osasuna are far from the top of the standings. However, we can say that their performance so far is really very good. They have 23 points, the product of 7 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, which leaves them in qualifying positions for the Europa League. However, they are only 1 away from Betis, and they will seek to obtain points that will allow them to be among the best 4 and play in the Champions League.
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Osasuna will play against Barcelona for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Tuesday, November 8 at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (November 9)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (November 9)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 11:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM (November 9)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (November 9)
Iran: 12:00 AM (November 9)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Japan: 5:30 AM (November 9)
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (November 9)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM (November 9)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Qatar: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Senegal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM (November 9)
South Africa: 11:30 PM
South Korea: 5:30 AM (November 9)
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
Tanzania: 11:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:30 PM
Tunisia: 8:30 PM
Uganda: 11:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Canada: TSN App, TSN5, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: ITV 4, The ITV Hub, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, The ITV Hub, LaLigaTV, ITV 4
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports+, ESPN Sports