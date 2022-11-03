The performance of this Belgian superstar at Real Madrid has been way below the expectations, but his contract remains high since he arrived in a very expensive transaction. Find out how much does Eden Hazard make.

Real Madrid have always been characterized by their desire of landing the best players in the world. The bigger the name, the likelier a transaction gets done. Every marquee player that gets to the market is immediately linked to the Merengues for their track record of frequently doing it. In this case, Eden Hazard was not an exception.

Hazard started his career at the French clubLille when he was very young. His talent was undeniable from the beginning, and he was able to break out in Ligue 1. That meant plenty of big clubs approached him to add the attacker to their squads. The one that won that bid was Chelsea in 2012 in exchange for 32 million pounds. He could eventually stablish himself at the Blues before ending his extended stint there in 2019.

That was when Real Madrid jumped in to get who at that time was one of the best in the world. The move costed the Spanish club around 100 million euros plus add-ons that reportedly could have reached the 60-million mark, though the return has not been good because of injuries. Learn more about Hazard’s contract at La Casa Blanca up next.

How much does Eden Hazard make?

Hazard was already one of the top players in the Premier League in his last years before the transfer to La Liga. But it was the 2018 World Cup played in Russia the championship that saw his peak leading the Belgian National Team to the semifinals. One season later, the big move to Real Madrid materialized along with a huge contract.

The skilled offensive player is said to have a gross salary of about 24 million euros per year. Considering his injuries limited him to less than 25 games in each of his first three season, this move now looks as one of the worst ever for them. That figure translates to two million monthly, €461.538 weekly, €65.753 daily or €2.740 hourly.