Ousmane Dembele remembers Lionel Messi during 2025 Ballon d’Or acceptance speech

Ousmane Dembele, after an exceptional season with PSG, ended up being named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, achieving what he once dreamed of and worked so hard for despite the criticism he faced throughout his career. During his acceptance speech, he remembered his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

After receiving the trophy, Dembele delivered an emotional speech that moved him to tears, recognizing the significance of the moment, especially with Ronaldinho handing him the award. He also reflected on his time in Barcelona, calling it a dream fulfilled to play for the club and alongside Messi.

“I have achieved my dream of playing for Barcelona club. I played with big names like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, and I learned many things from them,” Dembele said during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. He also gave a special mention to Iniesta, who was in attendance at the gala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dembele delivered a speech that moved more than a few, as he seemed to thank and acknowledge everyone who had been part of his journey. Naturally, he did not forget his parents. “To my mother, I want to thank you… you have always been there for me, mama… always been by my side,” Dembele said. “To my family, we have experienced so much together. We have been through it all. We’ll always be together.”

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele during a Barcelona game.

Advertisement

The moments of Dembele and Messi in Barcelona

The partnership between Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona, though often disrupted by the Frenchman’s injuries, still provided glimpses of remarkable potential. Dembele joined the club in 2017, the same summer Neymar departed, with expectations that he would form a new attacking trident alongside Messi and Luis Suarez.

Advertisement

see also Ousmane Dembele claims 2025 Ballon d’Or: How many French players have won the award?

While their connection never fully developed into a long-term duo due to Dembele’s frequent setbacks, there were key stretches where both shined together. In the 2018-2019 season, Dembele enjoyed his best scoring start and became an essential part of the attack, complementing Messi’s creativity. At one point, Messi even defended Dembele during an exchange with a referee, highlighting the bond and mutual respect between them.

Advertisement

Their combined impact was not as measurable as the famed MSN trio, largely because of Dembele’s lack of continuity on the pitch. Still, whenever they played together, Dembele’s pace and dribbling added width and depth, creating space for Messi to operate more centrally.

Of course, Dembele’s Barcelona legacy also carried blemishes, such as his infamous miss that could have sealed the win against Liverpool in a Champions League match in 2019, a mistake that loomed large after the English club completed its stunning comeback.

Advertisement