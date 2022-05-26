Pachuca and Atlas will play against each other for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Pachuca and Atlas will face-off at Estadio Hidalgo for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the Date, Time and TV Channel. This Liga MX Finals game will available in the US to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Pachuca want to close out good the Liga MX Finals at home. Pachuca had the best run at home in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season. The team managed by Guillermo Almada has a record of 2 wins at home with 6 goals scored and 2 goals conceded at home through the Liga MX Playoffs. Nicolas Ibañez is the goalscoring leader for his side in this postseason run with 5 goals scored.

On the other side, Atlas have the third best run on the road in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season. The team managed by Diego Cocca has a record of 1 win and 1 loss on the road through the Liga MX Playoffs. Angel Marquez and Julian Quiñones are the goalscoring leaders for their side with 4 goals scored combined in the postseason.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Date

Pachuca will clash against Atlas at Estadio Hidalgo on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals. This match will be the second of a two-legged matchup for the Liga MX title.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Pachuca vs Altas: TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US

The matchup between Atlas and Pachuca for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW and TUDN App.