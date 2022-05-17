The leaders of the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia, will host Inter Miami this Wednesday, May 18. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The Philadelphia Union will try to continue at the top of the standings when they face Inter Miami on Wednesday, May 18 for Matchday 12. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US and Canada. You can watch this game on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Philadelphia Union are in very good shape. They are the leaders of the Eastern Conference, although with the same number of points as Montreal and Orlando City, although with a better goal difference which allows them to have the leadership. Obviously, though, if they don't win and one of these two teams does, they could lose first place and Philadelphia will try to avoid that.

In the case of Inter Miami, they are almost at the bottom of the standings and need to get out of that uncomfortable position as soon as possible. With 11 points, only the Chicago Fire are worse with 10 (in the Eastern Conference, since in the Western Conference there are 4 teams below 11 points). Although there is still a long way to go and there is time to recover, the ideal would be to be close to the qualification zone for the round of 16 from the beginning and of course to get closer they must win.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Live stream US: FuboTV

Live stream Canada: DAZN

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, there are not many games between these two teams: there have only been 4 clashes between the two, in which the Philadelphia Union have prevailed as the dominators, since they won 2 times, while Inter Miami did so. he did only in 1, with a single tie.

The last MLS game between the two took place on Monday, July 26, 2021, for Matchday 4 of that season. On that occasion there was the only tie recorded in the statistics: it was 1-1 at the home of the Florida team.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami in the US

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will play for the Matchday 12 of the MLS this Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options:

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Philadelphia Union the favorite with -235 odds, while Inter Miami have +700. A tie would finish in a +340 payout.

Caesars Philadelphia Union -235 Tie +340 Inter Miami +700

*Odds via Caesars