Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will face each other today, April 3 at the Providence Park in for the Matchday 5 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Two teams whose start has been somewhat irregular will face each other in this game. On the one hand, the locals have obtained 6 points in 6 games played, the product of 3 draws, 1 win and 1 loss. Having one game less than their rivals, the LA Galaxy, for the time being they would be left out of the qualifiers for the round of 16, so a victory is very necessary.

On the side of the Galaxy, they also have 6 points although in 4 games played (two wins and 2 losses), which allows them to stay in last place for the round of 16 for the moment. Of course, they do not want to depend on chance or results of other teams to qualify, and that is why they will try to take the victory in this Matchday.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon



Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams throughout history have been very even. So much so that there are no dominators of the statistics: in a total of 32 games, they have won 13 each and tied 6. In this game we could have the new dominators, or add a new tie. The last game between the two was on October 17, 2021, with a 2-1 victory for the Galaxy.

How to watch or live stream Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the US

Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will play the Matchday 5 of the MLS today, April 3 at 4:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Portland Timbers are the favorite with 2.25 odds, while LA Galaxy have 2.95. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 2.25 Tie 3.40 LA Galaxy 2.95

